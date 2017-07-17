For The 14th Time Jay-Z Finds Himself Atop The Billboard Charts

For the 14th time in his illustrious career Jay-Z has conquered the top of the Billboard charts. The already platinum 4:44 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 262,000 equivalent album sales with 174,000 of that number coming in traditional album sales.

With his 14th No. 1 album, Jay-Z has become the first solo artist with the most number 1 albums in Billboard’s 61-year history. Should Jay go for the crown of the most No. 1 albums altogether, he has a small ways to go as The Beatles own that title with 19 chart toppers in their own historic career.

But the day still goes to Jay whose 262,000 in 4:44 album sales generated the fourth-largest week of 2017 trailing only Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. (603,000), Drake’s More Life (505,000) and Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) (451,000).

Not bad for a man in his late 40’s. And to think, Hova was going to retire after one album… then three… then eight.

