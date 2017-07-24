Puff AKA P.Diddy Drops 2 New Cuts Featuring Rick Ross & Notorious B.I.G.

This past weekend, P. Diddy took over Drake’s OVO Sound Radio podcast for a minute and while in the driver’s seat, Puff took the time to unleash two versions of a new cut featuring Rick Ross and The Notorious B.I.G.

Any true Biggie fan will be familiar with the verse Puff used on the cuts, one of which sampled Dr. Dre’s classic “Dre Day” for it’s G-funk sound (anyone remembers Biggie’s classic “Real N*ggas Do Real Things” freestyle over Dre’s beats?).

Check out the updated versions of “Watcha Gon’ Do” below and let us know your thoughts.

—

Photo: WENN.com