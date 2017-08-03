Drake Releases Visual For “Gyalchester” Teasing OVO Flagship Opening

It seems Drake will be enjoying some additional More Life wins. He recently released a brief video for “Gyalchester” to promote the OVO flagship store grand opening.

Housed at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, the boutique will provide fans the opportunity to purchase OVO merch and more. Of course, Chamapagne Papi took advantage of the play by shooting the video inside the mall.

The one minute visual finds Drizzy and his boys stunting with a black SUV inside the shopping plaza. Naturally, the crew is dipped in their signature OVO owl gear.

It ends with the Yorkdale logo and 08.05.17 which signifies the grand opening date for the store. Peep the clip in its entirety below.

This will be OVO’s second store in Toronto with additional brick and mortar locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Let’s hope the grand opening is an orderly one; hypebeasts tend to get displeased at long lines.

Photo: WENN.com