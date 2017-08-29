Drake & Future The Prince Announce Relief Efforts For Houston Harvey Victims

Drake has often referred to Houston, Texas as his second home, and the Canadian superstar took time out of his schedule to acknowledge victims of Hurricane Harvey via social media. Although on tour in Europe at the moment, Drizzy’s poured out his heart about the devastation in Houston and promised a relief effort of his doing is on the way.

“We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years,” Drake wrote on Monday.

He added, “Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need.”

The heartfelt and supportive message was coupled with an image of the Texas flag and was like well over 555,000 times with thousands of comments to boot.

Photo: WENN.com