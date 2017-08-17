Drake Opening Up A New Restaurant In Toronto

If Drake isn’t the king of Toronto then he’s at the very least the prince of the Canadian city, so it’s only right that the 6 God expand his empire in The Queen City and make his presence felt.

After opening up a flagship October’s Very Own flagship store in Yorkdale Shopping Centre mall, Drizzy is now focusing on the grand opening of a Pick6 in the same place where the Houston Bar and Grill used to hold court.

No word on whether Drake’s latest venture will be a new restaurant and being that he already owns a restaurant in his hometown we wouldn’t be surprised if Pick6 turned out to be sports bar. But whatever it is we’re sure it’s going to be host to all kinds of celebrations to commemorate Drake’s continuous wins.