Busty Becky Bae & Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose Rocking With Drake Now? [PHOTOS]

Demi Rose Mawby first turned heads after she was linked to rapper Tyga in the wake of his breakup with Kylie Jenner. Now, chatter has been going around that the top-heavy Brit model is linked to Drake although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

According to the Daily Mail, Demi Rose was seen leaving a London nightclub with those thangs sitting out right and proper, attempting to shield her face from the paparazzi swarming in for photo opportunities. Drake was seen strolling out shortly after Mawby left the scene, although it wasn’t really clear to observers if they arrived or even left together.

All it takes is one photo to churn up the rumor mill and people are talking naturally. We really can’t blame the Six God for being a little caught up as Demi’s outfit made have led to a lot of bad decisions after a long night.

Let’s give Demi Rose Mawby a welcome back to our Baes & Baddies section and peep the pics below and on the following pages.

