Bun B Says Cheeto Trump Invited To Hurricane Harvey Telethon Under One Condition

Bun B is hard at work in organizing a multi-state Hurricane Harvey effort along with Scooter Braun to benefit victims of the massive storm. Bun B says that President Donald Trump could be invited to the hour-long major network event, but only if he agrees to appear in unity with other former presidents, including President Barack Obama.

TMZ exclusively reports:

The legendary Houston rapper tells TMZ, “Putting Trump on by himself would send the wrong message and people wouldn’t buy the sincerity of it,” adding, “After what he did in Charlottesville, he’s not a symbol of unity and it would rub people the wrong way.”

Bun B says he’d like Trump on the September 12 telethon — which will be broadcast on CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX from 8-9 PM — but only in 2 configurations. He thinks putting all the former POTUSes together — “all of whom have had their issues” — would show unity.

Even better, Bun B says, would be Trump and Obama alone, standing shoulder-to-shoulder. It would telegraph that 2 men embroiled in deep conflict could come together for a noble purpose.