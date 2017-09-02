Is Kanye West Keeping Taylor Swift Beef Fresh With T-Shirt Jab?

Kanye West and Taylor Swift‘s feud was thought to be a thing of the past, but some believe that a t-shirt the Chicago superstar was wearing had a pointed message. Yeezy’s shirt had the message “She Is Beyond Good Or Evil,” although it isn’t clear what the words are referencing.

Kanye West let his shirt do the talking Friday and the target was clearly Taylor Swift.

Kanye hit up Nobu in Malibu with some buds, wearing a tee emblazoned with the words, “She’s beyond Good and Evil.”

So the question … Who else?

Of course it’s Taylor, who took aim at Kanye in her song, “Look What You Made Me Do.” Kanye has said he doesn’t care what she sings and their feud is ancient, but this seems pretty premeditated.