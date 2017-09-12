André Benjamin Joins Cast Of Claire Denis’ High Life Film

André Benjamin might be slowly pulling away from the rap game, but the famed Outkast lyricist will grace the movie screens in an upcoming film. Three Stacks will appear in French director Claire Denis’ high-concept science fiction film High Life, joining Robert Pattison and Mia Goth in lead roles.

Variety exclusively reports:

Juliette Binoche and André Benjamin have joined the cast of Claire Denis’ “High Life,” Variety has learned. The film revolves around convicts who reduce their time behind bars in exchange for embarking on a dangerous mission to a black hole. Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth were already announced as star rig in the film. In addition, Variety has learned that the cast has added Lars Eidinger (“Clouds of Sils Maria”), Agata Buzek (“Redemption”), Ewan Mitchell (“The Last Kingdom”), Jessie Ross (“The Frankenstein Chronicles”) and Claire Tran (“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”).

Fans of Benjamin will remember that the Atlanta native and current New York resident has flexed his acting chops in times past, most recently in the second season of ABC’s American Crime as Michael LeCroix.

Photo: WENN.com