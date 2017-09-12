Drake Posting IG Pics Proving That He’s Working On Next Album

Just a few weeks ago during his OVO Fest performance Drake announced that he was working on a new album and now it seems like he’s providing photographic evidence that he’s hard at work.

Even though Drake just recently dropped More Life this past March, the King to the North, of the US, knows that if he takes his foot off the gas he’ll leave a lane open for the next man to speed past him and take the lead in the rap game.

And with MC’s like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Big Sean out there, Drizzy would be wise to keep his sword sharp and his rep relevant.

