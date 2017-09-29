50 Cent Says He Turned Down $500,000 From Trump To Tap Dance For The Black Vote

Donald Trump might be stashing a white hood somewhere in the White House these days, but there was a time when the Conman-In-Chief was actually (barely) cool with the Hip-Hop culture. Not so much anymore though.

But while he was running his racist presidential campaign, Donald Trump was apparently willing to pay 50 Cent $500,000 “as a part of the campaign. Just to make an appearance.” Knowing it was all a ploy to trick Black voters into voting for Cheeto, 50 rightfully declined the offer.

During an interview with Ebro In The Morning, Fif said “I was like ‘Nah, that’s not good money… Yeah, i’m not gonna do that. It’s not worth it.”

It makes sense being that at the moment 50 was stomping for Hillary Clinton free of charge (least to our knowledge), but unfortunately Russia did everything they could to make sure enough Americans voted against her in key states.

50 did throw Agent Orange a lifeline of sorts when reflecting on The Bum’s erratic governing calling his Presidential victory an “accident.”

“If you were president by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing… I think he was [campaigning] to build his profile for a bigger deal on television, and everything else.”

Speaking on the few times he met Trump in the past 50 added that he “I didn’t even know he’s who he is now.” No one really did. Donald even appeared on G-Unit Radio once back in the day and called everyone in the studio “a great group of people.” Well, that’s an upgrade over “very fine people” we guess. Still, Donald Trump ain’t sh*t.

Check out the interview in its entirety below.