Jess Hilarious Fried Azealia Banks Viciously On Instagram

Azealia Banks got herself involved in yet another public online beef, but this time the Harlem MC might have met her snarky match. Comedian Jess Hilarious threw a shot at Banks which got a response that got more intense as the brief beef wore on.

On Saturday, Jess Hilarious, born Jessica Robin Moore, threw the first jab with her “Jess With The Mess” news segment. In the video, Hilarious joked that Banks’ tour tickets were featured on Groupon and thus became a butt of the joke. Banks responded to the quip in her usual fashion.

“You’re trying hard to make it onto the big screen with these daily audition tapes huh? Buckle down, and write a real script. It will get your further than the chitlin circuit. Go see Lovebeatsrhymes on dec 1st darling,” Banks said in the comment.

Hilarious took the opportunity to slam Banks at every turn and it got personal. Hilarious tried to talk Banks away from getting into it with her but as is her style, she went all in on Banks’ looks, career, and more.

Check out some the videos and captured comments of the beef between Azealia Banks and Jess Hilarious below and on the following page.

