Idris Elba Hypes Up LeBron James Nike LeBron 15 Spot, Pop Up Shop Open In Cleveland [Photos]

Tonight (Oct. 1), the 2017-18 NBA season officially kicks off with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers facing off against friend turned foe Kyrie Irving and the new look Boston Celtics.

While NBA fans are anticipating a hell of a game tonight, sneakerheads are gearing up for the drop of the LeBron 15‘s which is also slated to debut today. To commemorate the new release Nike has just dropped a new commercial for the King’s latest footwear featuring a voiceover from none other than Idris Elba.

Check out the spot below and let us know if the Cavs have a chance this year against the reigning NBA champs, the Golden State Warriors.

—

Photo: screen cap