Channel Live’s Hakim Green Says He Gave Lil Wayne Tha Carter LP Name

Hakim Green, one half of the 90’s Hip-Hop duo Channel Live best known for their KRS-One assisted hit “Mad Izm,” dropped a bombshell of a trivia item on Hip-Hop heads this week. According to Green, Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter LP series got the name after the pair met in the early 2000s as detailed by The Source.

The Source exclusively reports:

According to Green, in the year 2003 DJ Drama was in preparation for his mixtape, Gangsta Grillz. Drama wanted Lil Wayne to drop a verse for the mixtape, which caused Wayne a trip to the east coast.

Later in Lil Wayne’s hotel room, Green and Wayne were having a conversation about Wayne’s upcoming project and his stance as a rapper to the east coast. Lil Wayne was on a mission to gain respect from the east coast as an MC. Wayne expressed to the “Mad Izm” rapper that he was struggling to find a name for his upcoming project, his fourth studio album.

At that moment, an idea that Green had for JAY-Z, who was a megastar rapper at the time, started to make more sense for Wayne to consider. On top of that, it was very unlikely for him to ship this idea to Hov. Luckily, the idea was also a perfect fit for Wayne. Green suggested Wayne name his fourth studio album, Tha Carter, due to the fact he was signed to Cash Money Records, a record label founded by a pair of brothers, and being that in the movie New Jack City, Nino Brown and his brothers, Cash Money Brothers sold their narcotics out of the carter. Wayne thought the idea was perfect for his vision. Green nor Wayne foresaw the probable success of Tha Carter turning into an album series.