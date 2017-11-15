Lil Wayne’s Manager Says Dedication 6 Could Be Released This Month

Pharma burger Martin Shkreli might have his handcuffed hands on the unreleased The Carter V, but that doesn’t mean it’s stopping Lil Wayne from continuing to add another chapter to another fan favorite series: Dedication.

In a recent livestream, Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant spilled that beans that Dedication 6 could be out as early as this month saying “maybe D6 in November, not December, that’s too long.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This would certainly give fans something to hold them over until his issues with The Carter V are resolved (if ever). Maybe we’ll get lucky and have Wayne bless us with that Kendrick Lamar featured cut that Pharma burger teased a while back.

—

Photo: WENN.com