Birdman Promises That Lil Wayne’s Carter V Album Is Coming Out

Birdman has assured Lil Wayne fans that the infamous Carter V album is coming out, very soon.

In an interview on Travis Scott‘s new Beats 1 show .wav radio, Birdman promised the world that long-delayed album will be seeing the light of day.

He says:

“It’s definitely coming out. The situation with me and my son, I’m going to put it all behind us and just let it move forward. Wayne is one of the best artists ever to do the game, and I want to see him continue to do what he been doing, and I’m going to support whatever he’s doing.”

The “situation” Birdman speaks of is the $51 million lawsuit Wayne has filed against Cash Money for issues stemming from them not releasing the album. Late last year Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant shared that he felt Cash Money essentially could not afford to promote the album properly, so they’ve kept it from coming out.

As far as Birdman wanting to support whatever Wayne is doing, that may not be true as CMR sent out cease and desist orders after Wayne released his Free Weezy Album on TIDAL. The album became a TIDAL exclusive by default after the order barred the project from appearing on other streaming platforms.

Carter V is rumored to already be “out” as “Pharma dude” Martin Shkreli has claimed that he bought the album from an unknown source and played some snippets from the album online recently.

At other points of the .wav interview Birdman spoke on the upcoming Cash Money documentary that will be premiered on Apple Music in February as well as his relationships with Drake and Young Thug, the latter of whom showed up in the studio briefly.

Listen below.

Photo: WENN.com