Eminem Stops By SiriusXM, Talks Beyoncé, Today’s Hip-Hop & More [LISTEN]

Eminem‘s Revival didn’t come out as hoped, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit wordsmith is keeping out of the public eye. The Shady Records boss stopped by the SiriusXM studios in New York for an exclusive chat with DJ Whoo Kid and Lord Sear, dishing on topics such as his recent collaboration with Beyoncé, today’s Hip-Hop climate, and more.

From the interview:

SiriusXM’s DJ Whoo Kid: How did you connect with Beyoncé to get this record out, and why Beyoncé? I mean…I’m sure you could…

Eminem: First of all, Beyoncé is amazing. And, it’s been on my wish list for a long time, but I never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her. So, I was kinda waitin’, and then me and Paul kicked the idea around after I finished it, you know. And based off what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this, too.

Paul Rosenberg: The sentiment of the chorus.

Eminem: The sentiment just because, you know, just because Beyoncé’s always…everything she does is so perfect. But, the pressures behind that to…for her to do it so perfect, you know, I felt like she could probably relate to that. ‘Cuz I told her, I said, ‘I never seen you make a mistake before, ever’. Like, performance wise, everything. Every song she puts out, every album, it’s so calculated and precise. And everything’s always so perfect.