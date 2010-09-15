Ja Rule Talks New Shows, Explains Why There Will Be No Return Of Gotti’s Way

The Inc. emcee Ja Rule has decided to discuss his new ventures in TV, as well as discuss why The Inc. CEO Irv Gotti decided to concluded his realty show “Gotti’s Way”.

In an interview with Moviestarmanagement.com, Ja talks about his upcoming reality show and sitcom.

“I have a few projects in the works right now,” Ja Rule said. “We are not shopping them, these are deal that we currently have in the works with stations. We are currently developing and working on a sitcom that a network approached me about. I also have a reality show that is coming up, so we are really branching out to Hollywood with our new ventures.”

Ja Rule also talked about why Irv Gotti decided to pull the plug on his hit reality show “Gotti’s Way”.

“I think he’s done with it,” Ja continued. “I think that he feels that the first two seasons did very well, but he has no plans on continuing it for a third season and I respect that. But we do have some things moving and coming up in the new year, so look out for them.”

Check out the interview: