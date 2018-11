Drake along with Trey Songz and Pitbull have been tapped to be a part of Kodak’s newest marketing campaign.

Kodak has announced the trio as the new faces of their “SO KODAK” campaign, an innovative advertising plan to promote their $200 Easyshare M590 camera that can instantaneously send photos to Twitter and Facebook.

The three will be featured in television, online and print ads for the product.

Check out Drake’s Kodak ad below.