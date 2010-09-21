PETA Upset With 50 Cent Over Treatment Of Dog



People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals have set their sights on 50 Cent after the G-Unit rapper posted “disturbing” pictures of his dog on Twitter.

The pictures show the rapper with his dog “Oprah” who he also created a Twitter page for, @OprahTheDog.

The dog, a miniature Schnauzer, was shown in a photo with 50 wearing a leg cast with the caption,

“This is my dog Oprah Winfrey. I broke her leg cause the PETA people threw paint on my coat. Fawk that!”





Following that he posted another picture showing himself holding a knife towards the dog.

Obviously not amused, PETA’s Michelle Cho slammed the rapper saying

“Sorry 50 Cent but that pic is not funny considering how many calls we get from ppl (people) alerting us to dogs who really have been stabbed.”



To which 50 responded,

“Now this is to the Peta people: Stay off my motherFawking Twitter page I don’t give a Fawk!”

Did 50 take it too far?