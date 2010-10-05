Kanye West Announces Official Album Title And Release Date

Kanye West took a few minutes out of his day to tell everyone the official name of his album via twitter.



“The official album title is and always was…..MY DARK TWISTED FANTASY”

The album has also been announced to be released on November 22nd after a couple of release date debates.

In case you have been living under a rock, Kanye has been dropping a “Monsterous” amount of hits including “Monster,” “Runaway,” and “See Me Now.”

Kanye also added:





“Yes some of Good Fridays will be on the album.”

So what do you think Hip-Hop heads, is this going to be the album of the year?



