Suge Knight To Appeal Dismissed Lawsuit Against Kanye West

Suge Knight To Appeal The Lawsuit Against Kanye West

It appears that the lawsuit involving Suge Knight and Kanye West is far from over.

As Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, a federal judge tossed the $1 million lawsuit this week, a month before it was set to go to trial.

The judge Thursday concluded there was no evidence that showed a shooting at the party was predictable.

However Big Shug isn’t feeling the judge’s decision and is moving forward with the lawsuit anyway.

Suge is suing West for $1 million after he was shot in the femur during a 2005 VMA Awards after party where Kanye was hosting which he feels Kanye is somewhat responsible… (Yeah Right)

Knight also says he lost a valuable earring at the club worth $135,000 and paid over $200,000 in medical expenses because Ye failed to have accurate security.

Talk about when the checks stop coming in…