Kanye West Says “No More Press” After Today Show Interview

Kanye West Appalled At The Today Show

Even with Kanye West trying to promote his new album with a positive attitude, some people won’t let the super producer turned emcee’s past die.

In an interview with Matt Lauer on the Today Show, things got a little heated and ended with Kanye being a little more than upset.

Via Twitter, Kanye decided to vent about the interview:

“I went up there to express how I was empathetic to Bush because I labeled him a racist and years later I got labeled as a racist…. While I was trying to give the interview they started playing the “MTV” under me with audio!!!!!!!” “I don’t mess with Matt Lauer or the Today Show … and that’s a very nice way for me to put it! HE TRIED TO FORCE MY ANSWERS. IT WAS VERY BRUTAL AND I CAME THERE WITH ONLY POSITIVE INTENT.”

Ye stated that what made him even more upset was the replay of the infamous 2009 MTV VMA incident involving Taylor Swift.

“Yo I really wonder if Matt Lauer thought that Isht was cool to play the “MTV” clip while I was speaking about Bush?” Ye’ said via Twityer. “He played clips of Bush and asked me to look at his face while I was trying to talk to him.”

In addition to the expressing his feelings about the Today show, Yeezy went on to explain what many have expected for a while-he’s overwhelmed.

“I feel very alone very used very tortured very forced very misunderstood very hollow very very misused.” Kanye continued. “I don’t trust anyone but myself! Everyone has an agenda. I don’t do press anymore. I can’t be everything to everybody anymore. I can’t be everybody’s hero and villain savior and sinner Christian and anti Christ! I can’t take anymore advice!!! I create, I’m creative, I have a good heart, everyone will see and understand one day. Everything sounds like noise!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVERYTHING SOUNDS LIKE NOISE!!!!!!!”

In conclusion to his rant, Kanye has stated that he will no longer accept press interviews and compares his media issues with the struggle of Michael Jackson, stating that they were both set up.

“I don’t trust anyone! Very judged very scrutinized very criticized! I want everyone to know I have lows all the time but I make it through them!” Kanye said. “I wish Michael Jackson had twitter!!!!!! Maybe Mike could have explained how the media tried to set him up!!! It’s all a fucking set up!!!! . This is rock and roll life my people… you can’t stop the truth you can’t stop the music and I have to be strong or “they” win!!!! . Sometimes it’s not simple, some days it’s not easy… I just want to create. I love you guys, thanks for the support!”

Damn and we love the new Ye’.

What do you think, should the media let Kanye’s previous behaviors die or should he answer the questions?