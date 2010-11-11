Birdman Jumps Into The Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj Beef: “Kim Did It To Herself”

It seems the Nicki Minaj & Lil Kim drama continues, as Minaj’s label mate Birdman said some words addressing the rumor that Nicki’s new song with Eminem “Roman’s Revenge” was directed towards Lil Kim.

In a recent interview with Vibe, Baby said:





“Real talk, but maybe Kim asked for it. Usually we don’t try to make money like that…that’s not our theory. We make great music. We have never been the type to make songs about motherFawkas. I think Nicki is speaking in general, not just Kim personally. A lot of motherFawkers have been hating on her success. To me, they are all asking for it. I don’t think any of them has as a talented clique as Nicki. We a movement.”



Birdman was not the only rapper to state his opinion on the song, as 50 cent tweeted a warning to Minaj after hearing the track.

“I just heard that em nikki joint good Shyte. I know kim tight. Lol she gonna ride on her and em.”

Looks like it’s time for Lil Kim to grab Lil Cease, so we can make this tag team match happen!







