Quincy Jones Shoots Down Kanye West Comparisons, Praises Ludacris [Video]

Quincy Jones Says There Is No Comparison Between Him And Kanye West

Kanye West may be sitting at the top charts with the release of his new album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy but super-producer Quincy Jones isn’t impressed and doesn’t see any comparisons between himself and Ye.

Speaking with Us magazine, the man responsible for helping create Michael Jackson’s magical sound had this to say about Mr. West:

Us: Kanye West is similar to you in that he’s the producer everybody wants to work with in the last decade….

QJ: How man? No way. Did he write for a symphony orchestra? Does he write for a jazz orchestra? Come on, man. He’s just a rapper. There’s no comparison. I’m not putting him down or making a judgement or anything, but we come from two different sides of the planet. I spent 28 years learning my first skill. I don’t rap. It’s not the same thing. A producer has to have some sort of skills that enable him to be a producer. It’s totally different to know what to do with 16 woodwinds you know from piccolos down to bass clarinet. It’s a whole different mindset. No comparison. None.

Us: What do you think of him?

QJ: I don’t think about him much. He’s a great rapper, but there are a lot of good rappers. I just did “The View” with Ludacris, who’s one of my favorites. He’s a beautiful human being and college educated. I joke with him and say, ‘How did ‘Move Itchbay Get Out The Way’ come out of you?’ But I was raised around the Mafia when I was a kid in Chicago in the 30s. Chicago’s rough. I’m from the streets, I know what’s up!

Well, it looks like Bossa Nostra has spoken.

