Chris Brown & Keri Hilson Perform Free Thanksgiving Concert In Atlanta [Video & Picts]

Chris Brown & Keri Hilson Perform Free Thanksgiving Concert In Atlanta

Chris Brown and Keri Hilson were the headlining performers last night in Atlanta as several stars came out to give back to the community with a turkey drive and free concert at Atlanta’s Greenbrier Mall.  The event gave away over 1,000 turkeys and paid rent for several families.

Hosted by Zone 4 Inc.’s super-producer Polow da Don, the vent also included  Lloyd, Ludacris, Rich Girl, Big Boi, and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.



Peep the flicks of the charity event by clicking the page#s below and watch the performance videos too!!!

Polow the Don & Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed

Photos Courtesy of Kiddunot.com

keri hilson , polow the don

