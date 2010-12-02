Big Boi Of Outkast Nominated For 2 Grammy Awards

Big Boi Scores 2 Grammy Noms at 53rd Grammy Awards for 18 Total Career Nominations

Big Boi, one half of multi-platinum, six time Grammy Award –winning supergroup Outkast scores two Grammy nominations with the single “Shutterbugg” with Cutty earning Best Rap Performance by a Duo & Best Urban/Alternative Performance for his protégé Janelle Monae’s “Tightrope” totaling 18 career nominations to his legendary name.

The last time Big Boi ws at the Grammy’s was with his partner in crime Andre 3000 when they won six Grammy awards including the most coveted Best Album Of The Year for Speakerboxx/The Love Below.

The nominations mark his first as a solo artist off his critically acclaimed debut solo album Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son Of Chico Dusty(Def Jam), which has already garnered rave reviews as one of 2010 Best Albums from NPR, Blackbook Magazine and Rollinsgtone amongst others.

Performing hits from the new album like “Shutterbugg” and “You Aint No DJ” as well as classic Outkast hits, he just hit the road with his global “Sir Luscious left Foot; The Son Of Chico Dusty” Tour across festivals like Pitchfork to stages in Australia and New Zealand.

Big Boi stated,

“It feels great to be recognized by the Recording Academy’s for my solo efforts, to see the groundswell support from fans and artists who want to see good music live is great.”

The 53rd Annual Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, February 13th, 2010, at Staples Center in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. (ET/PT).