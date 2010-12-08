Beyonce Throws Jay-Z Costume Party For Birthday



Jay-Z turned 41 this weekend and in addition to his wife Beyonce buying him a $2 million Bugatti, the Roc Nation head was thrown a lavish costume party.

According to The Herald Sun, Bey traveled to Australia where Hov was celebrating his birthday while on tour.

Bey reportedly treated her man to a period themed costume party at Silk Road nightclub complete with wait staff dressed in traditional attire and flown in bottle of Ace Of Spades.

Witnesses report that the platinum R&B singer spared no expensed including a beaded cape for Jay-Z, a horse-drawn carriage ride and an “Alexander McQueen style” gown for herself.

An insider tells The Sun,

“She was a perfectionist about it all and it showed how very much in love with her husband she is.”



The couple reportedly dined at an expensive steakhouse the next day before leaving to fly to Brisbane.