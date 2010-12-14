Beanie Sigel Says Dame Dash Owes Him Over $11 Million Dollars [Video]

In a recent interview on the Star and Buc Wild show, Beanie Sigel revealed that fellow boss and friend Dame Dash owes the rapper a good amount of money.

During the interview, Star asked about why Beanie never made an appearance on the show and asked was it because he was loyal to Dame Dash.

Beans responded:



“Naw I ain’t loyal to Dame, Dame owe me money! My own lawyer found Dame stole from me 11 million dollars.”

When Star asked whether or not we would hear a diss track about Dame or any kind of response, Beans replied:

“I’m passed that, it’s over and he filed for bankruptcy. I’ll have to spend a million dollars just to get a piece of paper that says someone whos me something. I haven’t seen or talked to Dame in roughly 5 years, you feel me?”

