Drake Confirms Relationship With Rihanna?

Is Drizzy Drake confirming a new relationship with R&B songstress Rihanna? That’s the question that’s being asked after listening to the lyrics of his new feature with Rick Ross.

As previously reported, the YM emcee is featured on Ross’ new track “Made Men” and in it, he raps openly about “Rih Rih” dubbing her one of the “baddest women he ever had.”

“ One of my baddest women ever I call her Rihanna but that’s cause her name is Rihanna. “

Rihanna has been in headlines for breaking off her relationship with Dodgers player Matt Kemp who she began dating after Chris Brown.

Drake was also recently cast as her love interest in her video for “What’s My Name.”

Drizzy previously confirmed that a line in his track “Fireworks” was in reference to her after the two “hooked up” at New York’s Lucky Strike bowling alley.

“I could tell it wasn’t love/ I just thought you Fawked with me/ Who could have predicted/ Lucky Strike would have you stuck with me…Damn, I kept my wits about me, luckily/ What happened between us that night it always seems to trouble me/ Now all of a sudden, these gossip rags want to cover me/ And you making it seem like it happened that way because of me.”

Now that she’s back on the market, is Drizzy back to claiming what’s his?

Listen to Drizzy on Ross’ “Made Men” below.