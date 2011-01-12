Beyonce’s “I Am… World Tour” Named The Best-Selling Music DVD Of 2010

Along with her ranking as the 9th highest earner in Hollywood with $87 million in income, Beyonce can add best selling DVD to her list of accomplishments in 2010.

Beyonce’s I AM…WORLD TOUR full-length concert film, has officially been named the best-selling music DVD of 2010.

Lensed during the artist’s record-breaking international concert tour, the deluxe DVD/Soundtrack edition—including the concert DVD, a live soundtrack, an exclusive, intimate documentary and explosive travelogue, and a 40-page collection of never-seen photos—was released on Tuesday, November 30, 2010 and still holds the #1 position on Nielsen SoundScan Music DVD chart.

A Blu-ray version of Beyonce’s I AM…WORLD TOUR was also made available to the public.

Between her work as a solo artist and as a founding member of Destiny’s Child, the most popular female recording group of all time, Beyonce has sold more than 130 million records worldwide.



