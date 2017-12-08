Conservative Cover Girl Stacey Dash Slams Dame Dash For Using Image To Promote Film

Stacey Dash has moved from being one of the entertainment’s most glamorous people to a conservative lackey hellbent on remaining in the Sunken Place. The Clueless actress and unemployed conservative commentator slammed cousin Dame Dash for using her likeness to promote an upcoming film starring herself and Cam’ron.

“I’m sorry that my cousin Damon Dash is using our family relationship to advertise his movie. I have no written contract with him or Kanye West’s company (who I have had no dealings with at all). No one is authorized to use my name or photograph for “Honor Up,” Dash tweeted on Thursday (Dec. 7).

Dash was referring to a film previously titled Too Honorable, now titled Honor Up, which also stars the brash businessman as well. As High Snobiety notes, the film was slated for a 2015 release but never saw the light of day. Dame Dash promoted the crime drama via a movie poster shared by way of an Instagram post yesterday, which apparently prompted his cousin to speak out.

Honor Up will land in theaters in February according to the post.

