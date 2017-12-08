Joe Budden Responds To Quavo’s Diss Record On Everyday Struggle

We saw this coming. Joe Budden had some words for Migos on a recent episode of Everyday Struggle.

Earlier this week snippets from the Quality Control compilation Control The Streets Vol. 1 hit the net. In one song Quavo took shots at the New Jersey lyricist saying “Ice tray on n*gg*, flooded/If a n*gg* hatin’, call him Joe Budden (p*ssy) /Coupe outside and it’s press-button / Had that n*gg* mad cause your b*tch f*ck*n”.

Of course, the song landed as the first topic on the popular Hip-Hop debate show. After some back and forth between him and DJ Akademiks, Joe put any street beef to rest. “I have no problem with Quavius,” he explained.

Budden continued to take a humorous approach to the diss as the conversation went on. “Now, plot twist. I think Quavius is hating on me which makes him a Joe Budden.”

The Slaughterhouse member continued to bait Migos with commentary about silky shirts “lyrical venom”. He took to his Instagram for more slander. “Unfortunately the Migos vs Budden rap battle will not be taking place……… but I’m down to have a dance off!!!!!!!!”

The tofu beef stems from a very awkward interview when the Everyday Struggle cast interviewed the Migos at the BET Awards. Akademiks had put his foot in his mouth again causing Joe to walk off in the middle of the Q&A. This led to the Atlanta trio to squaring up.

You can view the entire clip below.

Game. Blouses.

Photo: Complex News