Diddy And Kaepernick Rally Investors In Serious Push To Bid On Panthers Team

Someone go check in on news anchor Henry Wofford as it appears Sean “Diddy” Combs and Colin Kaepernick are quite serious about their bid to purchase the Carolina Panthers. The Bad Boy mogul and free agent quarterback-turned-activist are in serious talks with big-name investors to create an NFL ownership group according to swirling reports.

Yahoo! Sports reports:

In a sign that Sean “Diddy” Combs is serious about making a push to buy the Carolina Panthers, the hip-hop mogul is moving to set meetings with potential investors in hopes of shaping a prospective ownership group, two sources familiar with Combs told Yahoo Sports. Those efforts are expected to include the involvement of Colin Kaepernick, who had a lengthy call with Combs to discuss the former NFL quarterback’s role in forming an ownership group.

Combs declared Sunday that he hoped to purchase an NFL team shortly after Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced he would be putting his controlling share of the franchise up for sale. Kaepernick echoed Combs’ interest Sunday and began moving forward with plans this week. According to a source close to the quarterback, Kaepernick has already begun reaching out to a handful of business leaders, venture capitalists and sports icons to discuss an ownership group. The source close to Kaepernick said the quarterback had a “shared vision” with Combs about creating an ownership group that more closely represents the racial makeup of the league’s players, which is about 70 percent African-American. To date, the NFL has never had an African-American majority owner.

If anyone can pull this off, Diddy certainly has the business acumen and net worth to do so. Coupled with the connections he’s made over the years and the galvanizing, if controversial, power of Kaepernick, anything is possible.

