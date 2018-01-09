The Weeknd, Lebron James & Other Celebs Shun H&M After Offensive Ad

It is safe to assume no one of color is on the design team at H&M. After a headass racially insensitive move the retailer has faced major backlash from the African-American community.

The clothing company started off 2018 on a terrible note with an asinine advertisement featuring a young Black child sporting a green hooded sweatshirt saying “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle”. Yes, you read that correctly.

Of course, the insensitive feature caught fire on the Internet, which prompted numerous high profile stars to blast them on social media.

Lebron James, for one, was not having it. The three-time NBA champion gave the Swedish apparel brand a heat rash like never before. ”

@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain’t going for it! Straight up! Enough about y’all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that’s what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!! #LiveLaughLove❤️#LoveMyPeople🤴🏾👸🏾👨🏾‍⚖️👩🏾‍⚖️”.

The Weeknd also drew a line in the sand by dropping his partnership with H&M completely. “woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @ hm anymore…” he asserted.

Starboy previously teamed up with them for a 2017 campaign.

H&M has since apologized on their official Instagram account, sayin something like this will never occur again.

The sweatshirt has since been pulled from their e-store. More celebrity responses on the flip.

