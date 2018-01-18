50 Cent Answers The Internets’ Most Searched Questions About Himself [VIDEO]

50 Cent has never been known to bite his tongue. The mogul recently answered the most searched questions about himself on Google.

In Wired’s Autocomplete segment each guest is asked the web’s most burning questions. Ever type in something and Google auto-populates frequently asked questions?—yeah, that.

This time 50 was in the hot seat and gave context to inquiries regarding his career, personal life and more. Here are some of our favorite responses:

Q: Is 50 Cent a pimp?

A: “Last time I checked I’m a full-blown pimp. But you know I’m reformed; I’m recovered”.

Q: Is 50 Cent a billionaire?

A: “Absolutely not; I’m on my way there. I’m still stacking some chips buddy.”

Q: Did 50 Cent invent mixtapes?

A: “No but I evolved mixtapes.”

Q: Did 50 Cent used to box?

A: “Yup. I still kick someone’s ass that try me.”

Q: Did 50 Cent knock Mayweather out?

A: “No. I should have knocked Floyd out.”

Other topics included his living arrangements, The Notorious B.I.G. and whether he knows what a grapefruit is. You can view the entire Q&A below.

—

Photo: WENN.com