Migos, The Weeknd & Janet Jackson To Headline 2018 PANORAMA Music Festival

Music festival season is almost upon us and the folks at PANOROMA spared no expense.

Scheduled for Friday, July 27 to Sunday, July 29, the PANORAMA returns for its’ third installment in New York City. Hosted at Randall’s Island the three-day event’s set list is stacked. Performers include Janet Jackson, Migos, Cardi B.,Gucci Mane, The Weeknd, SZA, The Killers and more.

PANORAMA takes its name from the Panorama of the City of New York, a nearly 10,000 square foot to scale model of the city located in the Queens Museum. Each pass buyer to the event will receive a pass for free admission to the Queens Museum to view the Panorama exhibit as well as the rest of the museum.

Tickets go on sale on February, 2. Pass purchase options and more information can be found here.

—

Photo: Golden Voice / Panorama