Jay-Z & Beyoncé Announce ‘On The Run II’ World Tour

Jay-Z and Beyoncé had fans wondering if the power couple was gearing up for another joint world tour venture, and the rumors were confirmed earlier Monday (Mar. 12). Via a video released on TIDAL, the On The Run II tour kicks off in Europe this summer.

The video announcement features no words from Hov or Bey, instead, the pair employed images of the couple with the backing vocals of Marcia Aitken’s classic reggae hit, “I’m Still In Love With You.”

The last time the couple hit the road was in 2014 in support of Beyoncé’s self-titled record and Jay’s Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Naturally, fans on Twitter are super excited about the news and the superstars have been the focus of a few trending topics here and there.

I feel like Beyonce and Jay-Z are going to keep touring together forever because neither of them wants to be the one watching the kids backstage at the other's show — Al Shipley (@alshipley) March 12, 2018

The fact that the presale starts in 2 days, Beyonce not even giving you time to make a transfer from your savings to checking 😂 #OTRII pic.twitter.com/UD24QEChGP — Fredd Wilson (@freddwilson) March 12, 2018

Beyoncé is so petty and so rude. She has no regard for my emotions and feelings. She does not care about my bank account and she definitely doesn't care to give me any more music. Nevertheless, let me get these funds ready to get me a ticket to #OTRII — Lauren Porter (@LJSP_Writes) March 12, 2018

Food $200

Data $150

Rent $800 #OTRII Tickets $3,600

Utility $150

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 12, 2018

Hop over to Bey’s website for that good presale here.

Tour Dates:

Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium (June 6)

Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park (June 9)

Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium (June 13)

London, England – London Stadium (June 15)

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Amsterdam Arena (June 19)

Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken Stadium (June 23)

Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena (June 25)

Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion (June 28)

Warsaw, Poland – Stadion Narodowy (June 30)

Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadion (July 3)

Milan, Italy – San Siro (July 6)

Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico (July 8)

Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium (July 11)

Paris, France – Stade de France (July 14)

Nice, France – Allianz Riviera (July 17)

Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium (July 25)

Washington, DC – FedEx Field (July 28)

Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field (July 30)

East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (August 2)

Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium (August 5)

Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium (August 8)

Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (August 10)

Detroit, MI – Ford Field (August 13)

Buffalo, NY – New Era Field (August 18)

Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt Stadium (August 23)

Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium (August 25)

Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium (August 29)

Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium (August 31)

Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (September 11)

New Orleans, LA – Mercedes-Benz Superdome (September 13)

Houston, TX – NRG Stadium (September 15)

Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium (September 19)

Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (September 22)

San Diego, CA – SDCCU Stadium (September 27)

Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium (September 29)

Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place (October 2)

