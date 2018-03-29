Cardi B & Tinder Partner For Nationwide College Swipe Off Contest

Cardi B is for the children. She is partnering with Tinder for a March Madness bracket style contest for colleges.

The Bronx bombshell announced she is now a Tinder Ambassador and is kicking off the partnership with a competition where students can win a free concert. “APRIL 25!!! The university with the most right swipes on @Tinder gets a free concert with me! Open to select colleges/universities. Ends 4/17/18. BETTER START SWIPING! Follow @Tinder for more info and click link in their bio for official rules. #SwipeOff #Tinder_Ambassador”.

Tinder’s top universities will face-off in a single-elimination format. Students will try to out-right-swipe the competition to advance to the next round. Each round will last 2-4 days and the winner will be announced April 18.

Is your school worthy? Start swiping if you want a performance by @iamcardib. Remember, the school with the most right swipes wins. #Swipeoff Open to select colleges/universities. Ends 4/17/18. For official rules visit https://t.co/uc9XAyvXpX pic.twitter.com/bNrZCMaW8L — Tinder (@Tinder) March 27, 2018

Bardi further elaborated on the giving back to undergraduates. “College students have been huge supporters of me and my music, so I’m super excited to show them some love by performing an exclusive concert on the winning campus thanks to Tinder” she explained.

Universities are invited to join the Swipe Off, which begins on March 27 with Tinder announcing the “Top 64” on March 30. For official rules go here.

Photo: WENN.com