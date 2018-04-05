A$AP Rocky Performs “A$AP Forever” & “Distorted Records” On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

While his fans await word on when his third album, Testing, will get a release date, A$AP Rocky gave them a little something-something to hold them down when he appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Taking to the talk show’s stage, the Harlem rapper performed his latest single, “A$AP Forever,” and blessed fans with something they never heard before when he performed a new cut off his forthcoming album, “Distorted Records.”

Produced by Nez & Rio, “Distorted Records” envelops listeners with it’s deep bass and hard drums.

After the performance Pretty Flacko participated in the Password game alongside Black Thought, Questlove, and Broad City star, Abbi Jacobson. Check it out below.