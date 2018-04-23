Drake Blesses Miami High School Students With Exclusive OVO School Uniforms

Drake is one of those few rappers in the game who isn’t shy about spreading the wealth and when he followed through on his promise to gift the students of Miami High School with some exclusive OVO school uniforms (after already donating the school $25,000), the Toronto rapper once again proved he is the Hip-Hop Mr. Deeds.

Taking to his IG page to reveal the new exclusive uniforms, Drake showed off his new school design which featured “I only love my bed and my mama. I’m sorry” scribbled on the right and the Miami “M” on the left with “October’s Very Own” draped over it. Needless to say, it looks dope.

Don’t be surprised if hypebeasts try to enroll in Miami High School just to cop one of these babies. The only question now is how much is the resale value going to be for one of these?

Photo: WENN.com