Lil B Drops New Single & Makes His Mixtape Catalogue Available To All

Lil B comes back with a new single and a big Marvel co-sign

Looks like Lil B’s taken a break from throwing Based God hexes on NBA players to make some actual music again.

After a lengthy absence, the Bay Area rapper returns with an electronic-themed Based God produced “Enter the Depths” which features himself (yes, he and the producer are one in the same) and boasts Black Panther artwork for the single.

Interestingly enough Marvel Comics illustrated the artwork themselves for the new single and Lil B couldn’t be more excited about it saying it was “history and extremely rare.” Rare is an understatement as we can’t think of Marvel providing the artwork for any other rap single. This could very well be a 1 of 1.

But it’s not stopping there. The cherry on top for B fans is that his extensive 30+ mixtape library is now available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

Lil B’s having a hell of a week. Check out “Enter the Depths” below and let us know your thoughts on his latest single.

