Kanye West Connects With Controversial Right-Wing Pundit Candace Owens In L.A.

Kanye West shocked many fans and delighted conservatives after giving right-wing pundit and YouTube personality Candace Owens some heavy praise on Twitter. It appears that it wasn’t an act as West was spotted in Los Angeles at an architecture exhibit and in other photos although the exact plans of the outing weren’t immediately known.

Daily Mail writes:

Kanye West has been spotted meeting with conservative commentators Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk in Los Angeles following the rapper’s praise for President Donald Trump.

The trio were pictured smiling together as they left their meeting in Calabasas on Sunday.

It comes a week after Kanye dished out praise for Owens – a controversial YouTuber who is an outspoken critic of Black Lives Matter – on Twitter, saying he liked the way she ‘thinks’.

According to a now-deleted tweet from Team Kanye Daily, West was seen at the Southern California Institute of Architecture for an exhibit and show together with Owens. Kirk was also reportedly in attendance.

Free thinkers only https://t.co/Y0IvZeQDnm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 30, 2018

—

Photo: Getty