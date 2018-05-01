Donda West’s Doctor Doesn’t Want To Be On Kanye’s Album Cover, For Obvious Reasons

The medical professional who has long been viewed as the person who caused the death of Donda West has spoken out and wants no parts of her son’s newest project.

Since his return to Twitter Kanye’s swag went from glorious to ridiculous by caping for Donald Trump, trolling with intentionally terrible records and the list goes on. In one of his latest bizarre reveals, YEEZY shared that he planned to feature Jan Adams’ mugshot on the cover of LOVE EVERYONE.

For those who may be unaware, Jan Adamas is the surgeon who performed his mother’s final surgery before she passed.

Apparently, his creative wishes got back to the doctor and he responded with an open letter respectfully declining being included in his upcoming effort. “Thank you for thinking of me for the cover of your next album. Unfortunately, I have to decline at this time, and I ask that you cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work”.

Adams went on to point out the several inaccuracies concerning the true reasons, according to him, that Donda died suddenly.He suggested his cousin Stephan Scoggins on his next album instead; a registered nurse who was appointed as the primary caregiver after the operation.

Part of his letter reads as follows:

“Ms. West went to bed and at that time she said her chest was tight and her throat sore. The decedent got out of bed, but was not described as being anxious or confused. When she went back to bed, pillows were beneath her legs and a single pillow was beneath her head. (Keep in mind Scoggins was supposed to be caring for your Mom and he was told to elevate the head of her bed 30 degrees. Any nurse would know this but not your mom’s best friend or her personal assistant, who were the only people with hers) The decedent was able to tolerate lying flat. (The investigator asked this specifically…remember to ask me why?) Ms. Lee went to the kitchen for a short while and when she returned the decedent had black stuff on her face and was cold and clammy…”

Jan goes on to cite more documentation concerning her death and urges ‘Ye to start dealing with the facts. “Love deals with truth. Over the past ten years, I have tolerated all the errors, misinformation and frank lies told be reporters, journalists and people on the street out of respect for the doctor-patient privilege and your mother. Nonetheless, do not mistake kindness for weakness” he explained.

Surprisingly Kanye embraced the open letter and posted it on his Twitter stating “Open letter from Jan Adams This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can’t wait to sit with you and start healing”.

Photo: WENN.com