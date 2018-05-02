CLOSE
Drake Offered Fade Blessing To Kendrick Perkins During NBA Playoff Game

This is the part we remind you that Perkins is 6 feet 10 inches tall and 270 pounds.

Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

Fans of Drake know that that Canadian superstar is a huge Toronto Raptors fan and team ambassador, and his passion for the squad was on display Tuesday night. During a contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drizzy offered the fade to Cavs center Kendrick Perkins and called him a “f*cking p*ssy” according to reports.

TMZ Sports reports:

Drake’s beef with NBA player Kendrick Perkins went from 0 to 100 real quick … the two shouted at each other during the Raptors vs. Cavs game — with Drake reportedly calling him a “f***ing p*ssy.”

The two started exchanging words at halftime … with things getting so heated one of the Cavs players was holding Drake back.

Things continued after the game when Drake shouted to Perkins that he’s a “f***ing p*ssy” and challenged him to come out of the tunnel, according to the Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur.

During the game, Drake was jawing with his friend LeBron James and other Cavs players throughout the whole night and appeared at one point to almost walk onto the court during the game with James mouthing back.

We know that Drake dropped “Free Smoke” on his More Life playlist, but he probably doesn’t want smoke with a man that had almost a foot of height and at least 60 pounds on him.

Photo: Getty

