Nicki Minaj New Album Got Pushed Back Like A Wig

Was a June release date too soon for Nicki Minaj?

Source: The MTV Video Music Awards arrivals Featuring: Nicki Minaj Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 28 Aug 2017 Credit: Apega/WENN.com

Nicki Minaj fans are going to have to exercise some patience. Today (May 24), it was announced that the rap starlet’s new album, Queen, will no longer be released on June 15 as previously planned.

On Instagram Live she announced that her new album will now be released on August 15.

“The album itself I think I want to put out on August 10. I want to put out my second single, which I’m really, real excited about, and I want to now start an official countdown,” she said.

She also wants to invited fans to the studio, and stuff.

Is that the reason, or is it because her two singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” aren’t as big as she expected?

No shade, just saying. Tell us what you think in the comments.

 

