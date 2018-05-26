The Odd Couple: J. Cole and Lil Pump Interview Each Other [VIDEO]

J. Cole and Lil Pump sat down for an hour-long convo. This is amazing considering the latter looks like he has a minimal attention span—no shots.

The pair initially met at Rolling Loud in Miami, and they then connected for a lengthier sitdown, on video. After dropping a preview per current Hip-Hop promo protocol, the full whop has arrived.

One particularly interesting if awkward as f*ck moment (~32:50), is when Cole asked Pump, “Where was was you at when you I guess came up with the f*ck J. Cole sh*t?”

Pleas were copped (Pump basically put it on his fans?).

Also, early on in the interview, the look on Cole’s face (see above) when Pump told him he started rapping just a year and a half ago is priceless.

Peep the full interview below.

—

Photo; YouTube