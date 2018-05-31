Bobby Brown Says Pusha T’s Album Cover Is In Poor Taste, Down To Smack Kanye

Pusha T continues to push buttons with his newest project. Now Bobby Brown has weighed in on his album cover choice.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the King of R&B admitted he had been hearing about the creative used for DAYTONA but had yet to see it for himself due to working on his two-part BET biopic. The photo is a picture of Whitney Houston’s drug-ridden bathroom back in 2006.

“That’s really disgusting that he would do that. That’s in really bad taste” he responded. The New Edition member also expressed further resentment towards Kanye West who reportedly chose the photo hours before the album was due to be submitted for production.

“Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it” he reasoned.

The Whitney Houston estate has also expressed their dismay in the art. “Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world.”

Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: WENN.com