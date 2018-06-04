Microsoft Drops A Bag, Purchases GitHub For $7.5 Billion In Stock

Microsoft is committed to becoming more open, and the tech giant’s latest move says that loud and very clear.

Rumors swirled over the weekend that Microsoft was on the verge of acquiring the online, software development platform, GitHub. Today, June 4th, the company announced on its blog it dropped the bag and purchased GitHub for $7.5 Billion in stock.

Microsoft’s acquisition of GitHub aims “to empower developers to achieve more at every stage of the development lifecycle, accelerate enterprise use of GitHub, and bring Microsoft’s developer tools and services to new audiences,” the company said in a statement.

Microsoft, CEO, Satya Nadella also adds:

“Microsoft is a developer-first company, and by joining forces with GitHub, we strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness, and innovation. We recognize the community responsibility we take on with this agreement and will do our best work to empower every developer to build, innovate and solve the world’s most pressing challenges.”

This is a total shift in direction for the tech company who was best known for “siloing” off its work. Microsoft has since become more involved in the software development field even working with rivals Android and iOS. This big acquisition is the final confirmation of the companies new focus on being open. The deal will be finalized by year’s end, and current Microsoft VP Nat Friedman will serve as GitHub’s CEO.

We are looking forward to seeing this new deal brings to fruition for Microsoft in the future.

—

Photo: Chesnot / Getty