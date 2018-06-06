Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Answered Questions With Woke Signs Protesting Racial Injustice

Malcolm Jenkins is a stone cold patriot. Basically, the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback did an entire interview silently— answering questions by holding up signs that illustrated how NFL players are protesting police brutality and racial injustice, NOT disrespecting troops or the flag.

The silent interview was in response to the Philadelphia Eagles getting disinvited from their traditional White House visit for winning the Super Bowl. Trump’s petty response to getting curved (less than 10 Eagles players reportedly planned to attend) ended up being a joke anyway, and made the NFL look even worse for their cowering to the Comrade In Chief.

But today (June 6), Jenkins put the power of creative protest in display One sign said “YOU AREN’T LISTENING,” another said “Chris Long gave his entire year’s salary to educational initiatives.” Another read, “Colin Kaepernick gave $1 million to charity.”

But perhaps the most powerful sign noting that although African-Americans males make up 8% of the U.S. population, African-Americans males account for 25% of the men shot and killed by the police in 2018.

Malcolm Jenkins just did his entire media session by holding up big cards. The first said “You Aren’t Listening.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/1d6voYp4zh — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 6, 2018

While we still think the NFL is trash, players who stands up, or kneel, for their beliefs, gives us hope.

We’re still with Kap, though. Maybe this is Jenkins making up for some past shady comments.

Peep the signs and portions of the interview below. Protect Malcolm Jenkins at all costs.

Instead of speaking, Malcolm Jenkins holds up signs at his locker to get his message across. pic.twitter.com/mg9JdhFgYZ — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) June 6, 2018

Malcolm Jenkins did an entire media interview by holding up cards that describe how the media isn't telling the real story: kneeling is about black men getting gunned down by the police. It has nothing to do with the National Anthem.pic.twitter.com/BaHiAwQiN8 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 6, 2018

Malcolm Jenkins didn’t want to answer questions about Trump or the National Anthem. He held these signs up instead. (📷: @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/Rz3O9q32o4 — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 6, 2018

Malcolm Jenkins responded to questions today by holding up a series of signs. He did not speak. Here are a few. pic.twitter.com/I01lfMwVgq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 6, 2018

Malcolm Jenkins wrote a series of messages. This is an example: pic.twitter.com/guWrahYPuA — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 6, 2018

Some of the signs Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins held up to the media. pic.twitter.com/cK8ln6WwEH — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 6, 2018

—

Photo: Twitter/@sportingnews